The Kaufman County Homeless Coalition recently teamed up with The Center in order to connect with those who are housing insecure and homeless in Kaufman County and survey them through the annual PIT count on Jan. 28-29.
The Point-in-Time (PIT) count is a count of sheltered and unsheltered people experiencing homelessness on a designated day. Each count is planned, coordinated, and carried out locally. “(The PIT count) serves as a snapshot of homeless in our given community," said Kaufman County’s Homeless Coalition’s chairman, Bethany Thomas.The count is an annual practice required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD. The participation of Kaufman County Homeless Coalition (KCHC) serves as just one location of a nationwide effort.
For the KCHC, this event serves as a great opportunity to connect with locals who are homeless or housing insecure, serve them, and raise awareness within the community. Volunteers at the weekend event were asked to pass out lunches, backpacks, and survey attendees.
In preparation for the count, word was spread through flyers, the Heraldand social media. Additionally, local police departments, schools, and social services who regularlycome in contact with those who classify as homeless or housing insecure pointed them to the PIT count.
The KCHC conducted counts at three locations including Kaufman, Terrell, and Elmo. The event was very successful.
“Community events were great,” Thomas stated. “We had some great volunteers and a local non-profit join us at one of our events. They were able to connect with several people in regards to accessing services. Overall, we were very pleased!’
In total, more than 80 people filled out surveys and received backpacks filled with personal hygiene products and cold-weather items. Each attendee also received a bagged lunch.
The KCHC wants to bring awareness to the issue of homeless in Kaufman County. “We do live in a community with people that are housing insecure and homeless, even though you don’t see it,” Thomas said. “It’s a real situation. We call it the ‘invisible homeless.’”
The KCHC exists to lead the efforts in addressing housing insecurity and to support the development of community strategies to prevent and end homelessness in Kaufman County.
To find out more, visit facebook.com/kaufmancountyhomeless/coalition.
