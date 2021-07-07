Education is the foundation that continues to to grow our society.
A Career and Technical Education program offered by Kaufman High School offers students the chance to explore opportunities in the fields of education, culinary skills and more.
Many CTE students in Kaufman are members of the Texas Association of Future Educators, which hosted the Texas Educators Rising competition. Seven Kaufman students recently advanced to national competition.
Out of the seven students who advanced, three placed in the top ten in their events and one student received a special recognition.
Alyssa Donaldson received eighth place in Lesson Planning and Delivery in the high school varsity CTE category.
Cady Oliver received second place in Lesson Planning and Delivery in the high school junior varsity CTE category.
Allison Massengale received third place in Lesson Planning and Delivery in the high school junior varsity arts category.
Jaylyn Arrington received special recognition with the Educators Rising Leadership Award.
The students are advised by Shellie Massengale.
