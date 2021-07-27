Kaufman NAPA Motor Parts donated bags of absorbent to the Kaufman Fire Department on June 14. The absorbent can be used for initial spills at accident scenes to absorb radiator and oil spills to make the roads less slick.
Kaufman Fire Chief Ronnie Davis and the the Kaufman fire Department would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to Kaufman NAPA Motor Parts for their generous donation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.