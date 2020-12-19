Casey’s Place is holding Winder Wonderland Camp for local children during Christmas break. Camp is from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 21 through Jan. 4. The cost is $25 per day. Camp activitiesinclude outdoor play, care of animals, horsemanship and more. For registration, call (972) 932-5156. More information is online at www.caseysplace.org.
Community happenings; Casey’s Place offering camp during winter break
- Herald staff report
