After suffering significant damage from last week's winter storms, Crandall High School is operating with a remote learning schedule this week.
CISD scheduled a teacher work day for teachers for Monday, Feb. 22 with no in-person or remote learning due to the weather damages. Tuesday through Friday were remote learning days for CHS students and staff.
“We appreciate (Crandall students and staff) support throughout this entire year,” said CISD superintendent Dr. Wendy Eldredge in a statement on the district’s website. “The challenges keep coming and we all keep overcoming. I look forward to welcoming you all back next week.”
No other CISD campuses experienced weather damage and resumed in-person classes on Monday.
