The city of Crandall is moving forward with plans to extend the water line on FM 148 to allow water access to businesses on the east side.
This extended water line will allow existing company 15 Rivers, along with future developments, to have access to water.
The line is important to service existing customers and not lose them to other water districts, City Manger Jana Shelton wrote in a memo to Crandall Economic Development Commission.
The line will serve as part of the regional line loop that will come with the first phase of the regional water line to serve Cartwright Ranch. The city hopes to get construction underway soon, according to the memo.
The estimated cost for the project is $68,596.
