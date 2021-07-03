Get ready to go wild this summer at the Kaufman County Library. This year’s theme – Tales and Tails – is all about animals. Readers will explore the animals of different biomes each week during the library's annual summer reading program. The program continues through Friday July 30.
The 2021 Summer Reading Program is free and open to all ages, with programs, activities, and incentives for reading. The weekly Grab and Go Bags for ages 0-12 include a book to keep, craft supplies and activity sheets. The bags are available every Wednesday beginning at 10 a.m. while supplies last.
For a complete list of activities, visit the library, call the library at (972) 932-6222, visit our website at, www.kaufmancountylibrary.net, or follow us on Facebook.
The summer reading program is funded by the Friends of the Kaufman County Library, donations from the Kaufman Clover Club, the Kaufman Lions Club, and a TVEC Community Foundation Grant.
Grab & Go Bag 10 a.m. every Wednesday through July 21
Elephant Tales with Masai Maggie 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. - Friday, July 9
Family Animal Yoga 10:30 a.m. Friday July 2, July 9, July 23
Reading with Elvis the therapy dog 2 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 8 and July 15
Teen Book Club 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 8
Anime Monday (ages 8-12) 1 to 3 p.m. July 26
Anime Monday ages (13 -17) 4 to 6 p.m. July 26
Adult Book Club2 p.m. - Tuesday, July 20
TVEC Power Town Safety ProgramTBA
Spaces are limited for in-person programs, please call the library to RSVP.
