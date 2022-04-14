The Kaufman County Leadership Class of 2021/2022 donated $20,000 to Children’s Advocacy Center for Kaufman County on April 7.
The leadership class held a fundraiser Feb. 26 called, “Camp and Pearls” where they raised a total of $35,000 to donate to two 501(c)(3) organizations to support. The next donation will be presented later in May to the second organization.
The Children’s Advocacy Center for Kaufman County is building a multipurpose room for children who need therapy and who are going through forensic interviews. Having a room that makes the children feel more comfortable to talk is important because it is ultimately dependent on the children to say what happened so the person that hurt them will be prosecuted and the children will get justice.
“The $20,000 that we’re giving to them is going to help them build this multipurpose room,” said Veronica York, project manager of the Kaufman County Leadership Class of 2022.
This donation will help purchase flooring, special lighting, therapy, stackable rolling chairs, white boards, stackable chairs, therapy games, painting stations, foam balls, bean bags, and much more.
“I sincerely appreciate it,” said Shannon Gardner, CEO of the Children’s Advocacy Center for Kaufman County. “It’s not a gift we will use one time and have to seek more money, it literally will sustain for years and years because that room will not change…it’s going to make a huge impact.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.