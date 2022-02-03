The TVEC Charitable Foundation awarded a $2,000 grant to Bee Happy Day Hab in December 2021.
The TVEC Charitable Foundation is funded by donations from Operation Round Up. Operation Round Up is a voluntary program that allows TVEC members to round up their monthly electric bills to the next whole dollar amount. The portion that is rounded up goes to the TVEC Charitable Foundation and may be used to award grant requests to local charitable organizations.
Bee-Happy Day Hab program will be a nonprofit faith-based day habilitation program in Kaufman County where adults with intellectual and cognitive disabilities enjoy time developing friendships and taking part in activities to suit their needs. It is currently undergoing fundraising efforts so they can open their doors in the fall of 2022.
They will be hosting a charity golf tournament at the Rusted Rail in Crandall on Saturday, April 9. They are in need of teams and sponsors to help make this a successful event. Visit their website at www.beehappydayhab.org or email info@beehappydayhab.org for more information or to sign up.
