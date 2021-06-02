Kaufman County Veterans Services and The Friends of Kaufman County Veterans Park presented a Memorial Day service at the Veterans Memorial Park on May 31.
Robert Hunter, KCVS officer, gave opening remarks and was then followed by Charisse Jones singing the National Anthem. Hunter introduced the KCVS 2021 veteran of honor, Dallas Fox of Scurry.
"He is involved in everything," Hunter said of Fox's community service.
Fox has started a museum in Scurry with war memorabilia from World War II and other conflicts fought by U.S. soldiers.
Carson Reneau, Scurry-Rosser High School 2021 salutatorian, explained the importance of the red poppy. The poppy symbolizes the blood that was shed during battle. Reneau has been appointed to attend the U.S. Naval Academy.
Judge Bobby Rich of Kaufman County Court words the hearts of all in attendance.
“When I think about Memorial Day, I think about our freedom,” stated Rich. “The fact that we are gathered here today; I am so grateful for that.”
He closed the ceremony with thanks to the number of veterans that served our country and followed by saying, “We are an exceptional country. It’s exceptional because of our diversity, because we again can pursue life, liberty, and happiness.”
