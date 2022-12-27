Insurance is a product for the ‘what ifs’ in life. A good insurance policy reduces the financial impact of an adverse event. Some insurance coverage is deemed so important, it’s mandated by law. Consider these optional coverages to trade uncertainty for financial protection.

Homeowner riders If you have a mortgage, homeowner insurance is required. A basic homeowner policy provides standard reimbursement after a deductible for approved claims due to theft or damage to your property, dwelling, personal possessions and liability. Coverage may not be sufficient however. If you have valuable art or jewelry in your home, a rider can ensure appropriate reimbursement if these items are stolen or damaged. Consider a rider to offset the liability of owning a swimming pool or trampoline. Other common riders cover water damage, identity restoration, and business assets (if you conduct business in your home).

