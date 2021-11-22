The latest graduate of Gary Campbell High School is Gerald Herrington. Herrington plans on working and attending college in the fall of 2022.
“He has been an inspiration and a leader for our student body,” said Cindy Fowler, principal of GCHS.
Congratulations, Gerald!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.