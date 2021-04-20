On April 12, before a JV baseball doubleheader with Quinlan Ford High School, the Kaufman Lion baseball program spent some timeremembering and honoring the life of Jacob Hines.
On March 12, Hines was one of two local teens who died in a traffic collision while riding on an ATV. The other teen was Jason Makerney.
In an emotionally moving ceremony, Jake Cockrum, the Kaufman Lion varsity baseball coach, presented a framed version of Jacob Hines’ number eight jersey to the Hines family members in attendance. Jacob was the son of James and Donna Hines of Kaufman, Texas. His sisters were Charity Hines Wilson, Emma Hines, and Rebecca Hines. He also was the brother of Caleb Hines.
After the jersey ceremony, Caleb Hines had the honor of throwing out the first pitch to begin the doubleheader. Jacob was very active in several areas of the Future Farmers of America Association (FFA) at Kaufman High School. One of his truepassions in life was showing and exhibiting cattle. He also enjoyedplaying baseball, basketball, and fishing.
“He was an amazing young man," Cockrum said. "He was involved in FFA and baseball. He was very respectful and kind to everyone. He always had a huge smile on his face and he was a pleasure to be around.”
