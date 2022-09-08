Kaufman County will hold a household hazardous waste and electronic recycling event from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 17.
Collection will take place at the Kaufman County Courthouse South Annex, near the Poor Farm site.
Items have to be in containers with labels and include paint, acid, used motor oil, batteries, pool chemicals, pesticides, antifreeze and other household waste.
This event is for Kaufman County residents only — a utility bill or ID will be required.
Electronic recycling covers computers, fax machines, cables, electronics and gaming equipment. Microwaves, dishwashers, washers and dryers also are accepted.
