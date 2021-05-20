The Kaufman High School class of 2021 will walk the stage this week. At Friday’s ceremony, Eduardo Ruiz and Gloria Hernandez will be recognized as the class valedictorian and salutatorian.
Ruiz is the 2021 valedictorian and has been attending Kaufman schools since pre-K at Helen Edwards. During his senior year, Ruiz participated in National Honor Society, student government, UIL Academics, and volunteering activities. He considers his proudest achievement as earning a full-ride scholarship to Rice University as a Questbridge Match Scholarship Recipient.
Ruiz wants to study biochemistry in hopes of becoming a doctor or medical chemist.
Ruiz thanked some selected teachers for their support throughout his high school years.
“I would not be here if it were not for the constant love and support of my AP teachers Mrs. Hartley, Mrs. Jouett, Mr. McMahon, Mr. White, and Mrs. Chandler,” stated Ruiz. “Their challenging coursework enabled me to strive for greatness in my academics.”
As for salutatorian, that honor goes to senior Gloria Hernandez.
Hernandez has also been a part of KISD since pre-K. Throughout her grade school years, she has been involved with UIL academics, Leo Club, student council, Spanish Club, and National Honor Society. Her proudest accomplishment is achieving the rank of number two in her graduating class.
She plans on attending the University of North Texas and thanked her family for their support over the years.
“My entire family, especially both of my siblings, have been my hugest supporters for as long as I can remember,” Hernandez said. “They have without a doubt helped me to be where I am today. My sister especially has always made time from her schedule to help me with whatever arose and for that I owe her a million. Thank you.”
Congratulations, Eduardo and Gloria!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.