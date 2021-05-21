Many city officials, leaders and residents gathered to pray for the city and nation at large at the Kaufman County Courthouse earlier this month.
The annual National Day of Prayer (NDP) was honored all over the country on May 6. Always held on the first Thursday of May, the NDP invites people of all faiths to pray for the nation.
Richard Dunn, executive director of The Center, organized this year’s gathering.
A crowd of about 100 people came together after last’s event was limited to Facebook Live to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was nice to be able to gather again,” Dunn said. The observance is important "because it allows the community to get together and pray, especially on some specific and important topics. It’s great to see some of our county leaders step up and participate.”
Those who lead times of prayer at this year’s event were Randy Wade, co-pastor Community Life Church; Mike Holder, assistant city manager of Kaufman; Judge Shelton Gibbs of the 422nd District Court; Kell Clopton, assistant superintendent of schools at Kaufman ISD; Judy Collins, the chaplain and manager of pastoral care at Texas Health; Doug Page, senior minister Kaufman Church of Christ; and Jana Ewing Syvrud, founder of Jake E’s Riding Roundup, as well as Dunn.
Additionally, children from Promiseland Preschool performed a song for attendees.
