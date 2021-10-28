A talented Paris Wildcat football team handed Kaufman their first loss of this 2021 season on Oct. 22 at Paris High School.
With this 35-21 victory, Paris improves to 5-3 overall and 3-2 in District play. Kaufman falls to 7-1 and 3-1 respectively.
Paris started this game firing on all cylinders as they raced out to a 21-0 first quarter advantage.
Then, Kaufman regrouped and finally got on the scoreboard about midway through the second quarter.
The Lions put together a nice touchdown drive which was capped off via a short scoring run by Braxton Garmon. After Andres Gallegos’ successful extra point, Kaufman had cut Paris’ lead to 21-7 at the 7:14 mark of the second quarter. Two big plays on this drive were aerial connections between Derek Clamon and Daylon Dickerson.
The score would stay at 21-7 until the late stages of the second quarter. After a short Kaufman punt, Paris took over the ball deep in Lion territory. From there, Paris marched in for another touchdown. At halftime, Paris led 28-7.
In the second half, Kaufman found some offensive rhythm due to the excellent efforts of Garmon. Garmon began to carry the offensive load for the Lions as they gave him the football repeatedly.
Also, Kaufman’s Raikyviun Shaw did some top-quality work with the football in the second half as well. In the second half, Shaw scored on two short touchdown runs to make the score 28-21 in favor of Paris. Kaufman was back in the game at this point.
Late in the fourth quarter, Kaufman made a defensive stand to get the football back one final time. The Lions were envisioning a tying touchdown drive. But, unfortunately Paris’ defense would not cooperate with Kaufman’s ideas. On Kaufman’s last true drive opportunity in this game, the Wildcats forced the Lions to turn the ball over on downs.
Now, with the ball deep in Lion territory, Paris put the game away with one more touchdown.
Notable individual performers in this game for Kaufman were as follows:
Garmon: 28 carries for 149 yards and two touchdowns plus three receptions for 45 yards.
Shaw: four carries for 12 yards and two touchdowns.
Dickerson: five receptions for 106 yards.
Clamon: 10 of 26 passing for 183 yards.
Kaufman will play host to defending state champion Argyle High School on Oct. 29; it will be Kaufman’s Senior Night as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.