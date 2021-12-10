Scurry-Rosser FFA students finished second in their first ever trailer build off. Josh Stancomb, Ty Brogden, Sigi Gomez, and Caden West competed for the Scurry-Rosser team. The students had six hours to build a 5’6”x 10’ utility trailer. For finishing second, each student won around $300 in tools and the school won a 5x8 trailer kit and an award plaque.
