The Johnny Countryman Memorial Scholarship is open to any graduating student who works for a business that is a member of the Kaufman Chamber of Commerce. Both trade school and college scholarships will be available.
Any company or individual interested in donating to the fund or having a fundraiser for the scholarship fund is welcome to contact the chamber as well. The chamber invites members to match the scholarship, as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.