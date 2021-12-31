The Center distributed hens and food items for a full Christmas meal to 360 households on Dec 18. The Kaufman County Christian Center (KC3) hosted the event and provided 30 volunteers.
Community Life Church Kaufman community groups sponsored “Warm Blessings” at The Center on Dec. 12. The group grilled hot dogs and gave away 195 blankets, 125 pairs of socks, 200 pairs of gloves.
Several families benefited from both of these events.
