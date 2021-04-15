Tragedy struck Kaufman on March 12 when two teenage boys, Jacob Hines and Jason Makerney, where killed in an ATV accident. Since the tragic event, the Future Farmers of America community has rallied together in support of the families involved, trying to bring some good from such heartache.
On Saturday night, a fundraiser was hosted by the FFA Alumni Group to raise funds for the Hines and Makerney families. The dinner featured a crawfish boil, fish fry and gift card baskets for door prizes.
FFA Alumni Board president Terry Evans, along with Amy Quinn and Kristi Arrington, organized the event.
The FFA community "is more than just friends,” Evans said. “We’re family. When that tragedy happened, it happened to all of us. We wanted to reach out and do what we could."
Discussions surrounding what could be done for the families began immediately following the events that lead to the boys' death. The community responded with extensive support, as well.
“Everybody we talked to just wanted to know how they could help and contribute,” said Evans. “This community just pulled together and a good came out of a tragedy. No one person can the credit. It was everyone.”
More than 650 plates of crawfish and fish filets were served on April 11 at the Kaufman County Fairgrounds. The group served more than 500 pounds of crawfish.
Evans, on behalf of the FFA Alumni Board and community, expressed thanks for the public’s response and support.
“This event really reenergized our community,” Evans said. “It just makes you grateful. We appreciate when the community comes out and supports. Thank you for supporting these two families. Kaufman is a great place to live and raise your family.”
