The Kaufman O.P. Norman Junior High School celebrated their first "Festival del Tamal" on Dec. 12 in the junior high cafeteria.
Families from the community got to taste tamales from different regions and countries and vote on their favorite tamale. The three winners received a cash prize provided by the community sponsors, Farm Bureau.
Aside from the tamale contest, everyone also enjoyed some hot cocoa and pan dulce. The children played bingo, participated in a cake walk, got to decorate cookies and ornaments, and took pictures with Santa.
Bilingual Coordinator, Margarita Garcia and the ESL Coordinator for the junior high, Miranda Jungman were in charge of organizing and planning this special event. Staff, parents of ESL kids, and the robotics, student council, drill team, and leaderships students also volunteered and participated in the event.
