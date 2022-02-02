District Attorney Erleigh Norville Wiley announced the conviction of Brayden Clay Sisk, 22, for driving while intoxicated.
On Jan. 25, following a two-day trial before the Honorable Judge Bobby Rich in the County Court at Law No. 2 of Kaufman County, a jury found Sisk guilty after five minutes of deliberation.
After the jury found Sisk guilty of driving while intoxicated, the Court assessed Sisk’s punishment at 180 days confinement in the Kaufman County jail probated for 18 months.
In addition to completing 60 hours of community service, Sisk must also attend a DWI education course and a Victim Impact Panel, where Sisk will learn firsthand the devastating effects of intoxicated driving. Sisk’s driver’s license will be suspended for no less than 90 days because of his conviction.
The prosecution was led by Assistant Criminal District Attorneys Patrick McGuire and Conner Sheets. Investigator Jim Donaldson was instrumental to trial preparation. Additionally, the District Attorney’s Office would like to recognize Investigator Clarence White for his testimony and thorough investigation of this crime.
“Our office remains thankful for the hard work and dedication of the Terrell Police Department and all law enforcement agencies who continually work to make Kaufman a safer place,” said Wiley.
