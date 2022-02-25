FFA students have had a busy start to 2022 traveling across Texas showing animals, Ag Mechanics projects, and competing in judging competitions. Since the start of 2022, many students have already competed in at least two major shows and traveled to smaller local shows to compete in different events.
Fort Worth:
Kylee Evans (Kaufman): first in her class of Simmentals
Brooke Reynolds (Kaufman): sixth in her class of Charolais
Emma Reynolds (Kaufman): third in her class of Shorthorns
Newt Richmond (Kaufman): ninth in his class of Santa Gertrudis
Jaylyn Arrington (Kaufman): twelfth in Class 41 cross market barrows
Clayton Beagle (Scurry-Rosser): fifth place Santa Gertrudis heifer
Chloe Elliot (Scurry-Rosser): first in her class and third place in Fur.
Jace Gray (Scurry-Rosser): first place Maine Anjou heifer
Beckham Caves (Scurry-Rosser): 16th place Southdown lambs
Kaitlin Youngblood (Scurry-Rosser) second place with her goat
Baylee Hardy (Scurry-Rosser): second place with MEJ Missy 722J at junior heifer show
San Angelo results:
Kylee Evans (Kaufman): second in class with her Simmental
Brooke Reynolds (Kaufman): first in class with her Charolais
Emma Reynolds (Kaufman): sixth in class with her shorthorn
Newt Richmond (Kaufman): ninth in class with his Santa Gertrudis
Kolter Shaw (Scurry-Rosser): fifth in his class with his heifer
Kason Shaw (Scurry-Rosser): third in his class with his heifer
San Antonio results:
Kylee Evans (Kaufman): Grand Overall Showmanship at the Simbrah Super Bowl, Reserve in her class of Simmentals at the Simbrah Super Bowl, and third in her class of
Hailee Woody/Cheyenne Howell (Kaufman): third place Woody’s class 2 duroc breeding gilt.
Newt Richmond (Kaufman): sixth in his class of Santa Gertrudis
The Kaufman High School livestock judging team competed at the McLennan County contest in Waco on Feb. 1. As a team, they placed fourth and as an individual, Kolby Bruhn placed sixth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.