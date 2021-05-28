The LINKaufman app exists to supply residents of Kaufman County and beyond with an updated and relevant source of resources and connections.
Last year, two non-profit organizations, The Center and the Kaufman County Homeless Coalition (KCHC), collaborated to create a resource for individuals across the county who faced various needs including food scarcity, mental health, legal services and more. Thus, the LINKaufman app was born.
“[LINKaufman] covers any organization or business that could be a resource to someone in Kaufman County,” said Bethany Thomas, the KCHC director, who was prompted to create a resource that would serve her clients, and others, while staying up-to-date.
The app includes an extensive list of services including churches, employment and education centers, housing and shelter services, and mental health and addiction assistance. Connections can be made through LINKaufman that go even beyond county borders.
“The resources found in the app are not limited to Kaufman County, but extend to all who serve Kaufman County,” Thomas said. “It’s designed to be extremely user-friendly.”
Thomas encouraged all Kaufman County residents to be familiar with this valuable resource so that its use could be maximized and those in need can find help.
“[LINKaufman is a great hub of resources in our community,” Thomas said. “It’s something you may find a resource for yourself, but maybe for someone else. There are so many great organizations in Kaufman County. LINKaufman was created to get whoever is in need connected to the right place. You may be surprised by what you find.”
LINKaufman can be downloaded for free from the Google Play store or the App Store.
