The Center and the Kaufman County Homeless Coalition are hosting Laundry Love from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Nov. 3 at Town Laundromat, 1107 TX-34.
This event is designed to help those in need be able to have a clean load of clothes.
The Center will provide quarters, soap, and dryer sheets. However, this is not a drop off service.
No identification or application is required.
This event will occur the first Monday of every month. For updates or any changes will be posted to The Center’s Facebook page.
For questions or more information, call The Center at (972) 932-8866.
