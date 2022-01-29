Marcy Ratcliff officially celebrated her retirement from the City of Kaufman with friends, family, and co-workers at the Civic Center on Jan. 24.
Ratcliff worked at the City of Kaufman from 2008 until December 2021 as the director of development services. She led the city through many projects and caused a positive chain of change to the community.
“There’s not a soul that in here that’s not thankful for your service. Thank you so much for your service to the city,” said City Manager Mike Slye to Ratcliff.
Ratcliff was presented with a mantle clock as a gift from the city and thanking her for her retirement.
“You can never have enough friends. You have all made such a big difference in my life which has helped me make a difference here in Kaufman,” said Ratcliff.
