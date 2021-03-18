The City of Kemp failed to meet the minimum treatment technique requirements for the month of February. The city released a public notice on March 10, notifying consumers of the risk in consuming the water.
Much of the impact was attributed to the winter storms which caused power failure at the water and waste water treatment plant in Kemp.
“It’s an unfortunate circumstance, but one that I’m comfortable didn’t have any adverse effect to the system,” said plant supervisor Luis Valentin.
The public notice informed consumers of the failure and asked residents to share the information with all who drink Kemp distributed water who may not have received the notice directly.
Kemp is not currently under a boil notice. The notification of the failed treatment technique simply alerts consumers of the risk in consuming the water
Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) sets minimum water quality standards for public drinking water. The TCEQ works to ensure that the water produced and distributed by a public water system is safe to drink.
The TCEQ states that inadequately treated water may contain disease-causing organisms. These organisms included bacteria, viruses, and parasites that can cause symptoms such as nausea, cramps, diarrhea, and associated headaches.
For more information, contact Luis Valentin at (903) 603-6306 or luis.valentin@cityofkemp.org.
