The Scurry-Rosser Wildcats baseball team saw their outstanding 2023 season come to an end in the regional quarterfinal playoff round. Officially, the state ranked Boyd Yellow Jackets baseball team won their regional quarterfinal playoff series over Scurry-Rosser by a count of two games to none.
The results of the games played in this series were as follows:
Game one: Boyd 1 Scurry-Rosser 0.
Game two: Boyd 2 Scurry-Rosser 1 in eight innings.
These games were played on May 19 and May 20 at Duncanville High School.
In the first game, the stars were the pitchers for both teams: Boyd’s Braden McIntire and Scurry-Rosser’s duo of Lincoln Wagner and Cayden Hill. McIntire pitched a complete game shutout (seven innings) while limiting Scurry-Rosser to just one hit with 10 strikeouts and zero walks. On the flip side, Wagner and Hill combined to surrender just one run on seven hits with five strikeouts and three walks.
Boyd scored the only run in this game during the top of the fourth inning via a RBI sacrifice fly to left field by Case Ferguson. Meanwhile, the lone hit in this game for Scurry-Rosser was produced by Cagle Peavy on an infield single in the bottom of the second inning.
In the second game, it was scoreless until the top of the fifth inning. In that fifth inning, Scurry-Rosser took a 1-0 lead on a run scoring groundout by Hill. This run producing groundout happened because Scurry-Rosser took advantage of a couple of walks and an error.
However, Boyd tied the game at 1-all in the bottom of the sixth inning on a steal of home by Aiden Anthony. The score stayed tied at 1-all until the bottom of the eighth inning. That is when Boyd won the game on a passed ball.
Offensively for Scurry-Rosser, they were led in this game by Kayden Bradshaw (two hits), Cole Hartzel (one hit), Hill (one hit), Aidan Richaman (one hit), and Austin Judkins (one hit).
In the second game, the pitching for both team was excellent again. For Scurry-Rosser, the duo of Parker Williams and Bradshaw surrendered two runs on four hits with four strikeouts and three walk. Boyd used a trio of pitchers to limit Scurry-Rosser to just one run on six hits with six strikeouts and four walks.
The Scurry-Rosser Wildcats baseball team should be very proud of their achievements this season. This team took the Scurry-Rosser baseball program to heights that they haven’t been to in a very long time. With the majority of this team returning next season, the future looks very bright for the Scurry-Rosser baseball program.
Scurry-Rosser finishes their 2023 season with an overall record of 21-9. Boyd improves to 34-4.
