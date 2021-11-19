Paul Murrey Ford held their annual Veterans Day lunch from on Nov. 11 at the PMF dealership. Veterans and some of their families enjoyed the lunch spread prepared by the staff at PMF; from brisket to pudding, the staff made sure the veterans ate well.
As the veterans sat to eat their food, chatter arose amongst those who knew one another and those who were creating new friendships. Many of them shared their stories of when they were in the service branch.
Each veteran that was in attendance had a smile across their face as they were continuously honored and thanked for their service and sacrifices by the staff at PMF and by other veterans and their families.
