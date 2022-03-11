The City of Kaufman Police Department announced in a Facebook post that they were making citizens aware that they are seeing an increase in credit card/debit card fraud.
The credit/debit card information is being used or attempted on cards that use the RFID (radio frequency identification) chips. The chips transmit data a short distance through the air when activated by an external electromagnetic signal, making it possible for you to pay for something just by waving your card in front of a sensor. Based on the facts in the reports, the use of an RFID scanner is being used to steal the card's information. These scanners allow the thief to steal your card information without making contact with you or your card. They only need to be in general close range of your credit card. Some of the RFID scanners used are disguised as iPads or other tablets or cell phones. In addition to credit and debit cards, the technology is found in security-entrance access cards, fobes, passports, transit fare cards, and other miscellaneous membership cards.
The RFID chip theft-related crime "electronic pickpocketing" is not new, but with the recent increase in reports, however, the department wants the community to be aware and try to help protect others from being victims to the fraud.
What are some ways to protect your cards from skimming and other types of fraud?
Here are some of the simplest preventive security measures against RFID skimming:
• Do not store your cards in your pockets or money clip wallets. Only in your wallet, and your wallet is in a zippered bag. The wallet must have a separate slot for each card so that you can see each card in its place.
• Use a special blocking wallet, holder, or blocking card to protect your contactless card from skimming.
• If you see someone holding a mobile phone next to your wallet or bag, or acting strangely in the checkout line, step back and call the police and report it then not later.
• Before using the card anywhere, check for card skimmers.
• Use one card for auto-pay accounts and the other for everyday purchases. The auto-pay and everyday strategy helps you save your money and personal data.
• Do not store photos of your cards on your phone, or write their data to your phone.
• Keep cards that you don’t use at home in a safe place. You can also keep a list of all your card numbers, expiration dates, and security codes, as well as contact information in case your cards, are ever stolen secured at home or safe place.
• Destroy any documents containing your credit card information, including documents containing the last 4 digits.
• Keep track of your account statements. If you see a suspicious purchase, immediately notify the card issuer.
• Periodically check the personal accounts of the online stores that you use most often (Amazon, Wal-Mart, etc.). if you find any transactions that were not made by you, contact the seller immediately.
• If someone asks you to provide your card details over the phone on behalf of the card issuer, do not agree. Call the customer support number on the back of your card and ask the issuer’s representative what to do in this case.
• Use a credit card instead of a debit card whenever possible. In general, the losses will be less if the thief drains your credit limit, rather than having access to funds from your debit card. If your debit card is compromised, you may lose access to all the money in your current account until the bank deals with the fraud … this could take several days.
• Periodically change your passwords and update your card pin codes to aid in keeping your data and funds safe at all times.
If you ever see anything suspicious, call the police immediatley and report it. Many times witnesses do not report crimes immediately or not at all and it becomes too late.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.