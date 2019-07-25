Specialized veterans unit opens at Terrell State Hospital

In response to continued efforts by Texas Represenative Keith Bell to reinvigorate Terrell State Hospital, the Health and Human Services Commission has approved funding for a 20-bed unit addition that will focus specifically on the needs of Veterans.
The 20-bed unit began welcoming veteran patients on July 1. The unit is staffed by 51 clinical workers trained with a knowledge of military basic, specialized psychotherapies, and have been given the resources to address the needs of Veterans. Terrell State Hospital provides inpatient psychiatric care for adults, adolescents and children.
Nearly six percent of current hospital patients identify themselves as veterans, but many are underserved as the Veteran’s Administration does not treat many forensic patients.
Following the opening of the new ward, Rep Bell said “I am honored that HHSC has chosen to expand the capacity of Terrell State Hospital to include this new unit focused on providing essential mental health services to the veterans in our area. Dedicating this expansion to those who have made this country a beacon of democracy is the least we can do. I am hopeful that this is just the beginning of a renewed commitment to this facility.”
