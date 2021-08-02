Kaufman Lions Club to host corn hole tournament as a fundraiser for the club. All proceeds from the tournament go toward organizations the club supports.
The tournament is set for 9 a.m. on August 14 at the Kaufman Sports Complex. The tournament is double elimination. There will be a winners’ bracket as well as a secondary bracket. Gift cards will be awarded to those who place third, fourth, and fifth place in both brackets. First place team will win $100 and trophies, first place individual will win $50 and a trophy, second place team will win $50 and trophies, and second place individuals will win $25 and a trophy. To guarantee a spot in the tournament, call (469)-595-1216 and leave a message. The cost to play is $20 per team and $10 per individual. All payments will be made the day of the tournament. Walk-ups the day of are welcomed and will be entered for the second round. Any updates will be posted to www.klionsball.com.
