Traditionally, the Kaufman cross country teams know how to perform under pressure. They displayed that rare and special ability on Oct. 25 at the Class 4A Region II Meet which took place at Lynn Creek Park in Grand Prairie.
Against a very tough field of schools, the Lion teams rose to the challenge yet again. The results speak emphatically for themselves. Overall, the Lion men won the regional team title while the Lady Lions finished third.
By finishing in the top four of the team standings at the regional meet, both of the Kaufman cross country teams will advance to the UIL State Meet. The Class 4A UIL State Cross Country Meet is scheduled to take place on Nov. 6 at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock, Texas. The Class 4A UIL State Meet races are scheduled for 10 a.m. for girls and 10:30 a.m. for boys.
Coming into the regional meet, the winning game plan for the Kaufman boys was very simple. It involved staying attached and finishing ahead of any runner from defending regional champion Melissa High School.
If they could finish ahead of the Melissa runners, Kaufman felt that they could become the new regional champions. As it turned out, Kaufman followed their game plan perfectly and it paid off as the team did in fact walk away with the regional team title.
Kaufman won the regional team title with a total score of 98 points. Melissa High School came in second with 111 points. Sanger was third with 152 points and Kennedale finished fourth with 153 points. Again, these four teams will represent Region II in the 4A boys division at the state meet.
Individually, the top five runners and point scorers for the Kaufman boys at the regional meet were as follows:
Edwin Rivera: third place overall with a time of 16:25.18.
Adan Gutierrez: 21st place overall with a time of 17:41.30.
Yahir Flores: 24th place overall with a time of 17:51.97.
Edward Rivera: 33rd place overall with a time of 18:13.55.
Pierce Drake: 37th place overall with a time of 18:24.75.
Other Kaufman boys competing at the regional meet were James Rayas and Alan Sanchez.
The Kaufman Lady Lions came into the regional meet confident that they could make the state meet again. When the dust had settled, the Lady Lions did indeed earn a return trip back to the state meet.
Overall, the Lady Lions ran a strong and strategic race to finish third as a team at the regional meet.
The four state meet qualifying teams in the 4A girls Region II division are Celina, Sanger, Kaufman, and Melissa.
Individually, the top five runners and point scorers for the Kaufman girls at the regional meet were as follows:
Kathryn Tucker: fifth place overall with a time of 11:40.56.
Barbara Ruiz: 10th place overall with a time of 11:51.66.
Joselyne Sanchez: 26th place overall with a time of 12:25.78.
Madison Thurston: 31st place overall with a time of 12:36.56.
Kadence Wolfe: 54th place overall with a time of 13:10.63.
Other Kaufman girls competing at the regional meet were Maribel Tapia and Molly Burleson.
It was definitely a wonderful day to be a Kaufman Lion! Congratulations on a job well done to the Kaufman cross country teams and their coaches Denver Stone and Angela Alexander.
Crandall cross country regional meet results
The Crandall Pirate cross country teams were making their second straight trip to the Class 5A Region II Meet on Oct. 26 at Lynn Creek Park in Grand Prairie.
In the team competition, the Lady Pirate girls and the Pirate boys finished 13th and 17th respectively.
Individually, the Lady Pirates had a notable performance at the regional meet from Maddie Cox who placed 37th overall with a time of 20:36.13.
For the Pirate men, their best individual performance at the regional meet was turned in by Caden Floyd who placed 49th overall with a time of 17:37.96.
Scurry-Rosser cross country regional meet results
Scurry-Rosser’s outstanding 2021 cross country season came to a close at the Class 3A Region III Meet on Oct. 25 at the Kate Barr Ross Memorial Park in Huntsville, Texas.
In the team competition, the Scurry-Rosser boys finished 10th. Notable individual performances at the regional meet for the Scurry-Rosser boys were turned in by Nolan Tubbs who placed 27th overall with a time of 17:57.60 and George Hensley who placed 49th overall with a time of 18:40.90.
The Scurry-Rosser Lady Cats cross country team was represented at the regional meet by the freshmen duo of Addison Truly who placed 24th overall with a time of 13:13.80 and Kate Whitsitt who placed 64th overall with a time of 14:16.80.
