The 18-3A All-District volleyball selections for the 2022 season have been announced. The Scurry-Rosser Lady Cats volleyball team had several players earn All-District accolades.
The Scurry-Rosser Lady Cats volleyball players who received All-District honors are as follows:
District 18-3A Most Valuable Player: Lily Drake.
District 18-3A Newcomer of the Year: Jordi Whittington.
District 18-3A Blocker of the Year: Makenna Bragg.
District 18-3A Coach of the Year: Taryn Mitchell
First Team All-District: Chloe Fisher.
Second Team All-District: Kindle Jones and Lanie Taliaferro.
Honorable Mention All-District: Ambralee McWhorter, Carlee Chambless, Baylen Bodiford, and Stormy Knight.
Academic All-District: Fisher, Jones, Drake, Maddy Stone, Bragg, Chambless, Knight, McWhorter, Taliaferro, Bodiford, and Whittington.
The Scurry-Rosser volleyball team won their fifth straight district title this season. The Lady Cats also won the bi-district playoff title for the second straight season.
Scurry-Rosser finished the 2022 season with a 24-13 overall record.
