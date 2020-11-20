Crandall High School and Kaufman High School earned top scores at UIL band competition on Nov. 17 at Mesquite Memorial Stadium. Kaufman now advances to UIL 4A area competition on Dec. 8 in Princeton. Crandall also will move on to UIL 5A area competition on Dec. 7 in Mesquite.
Crandall, Kaufman bands earn top honors at UIL competition
- Herald Staff Report
