The Crandall High School drum line competes at the Mesquite Marching Contest on Nov. 8.

 The Kaufman Herald/Jason Bowie Photography

Crandall High School and Kaufman High School earned top scores at UIL band competition on Nov. 17 at Mesquite Memorial Stadium. Kaufman now advances to UIL 4A area competition on Dec. 8 in Princeton. Crandall also will move on to UIL 5A area competition on Dec. 7 in Mesquite.

