The Region 3 Covid Strike Team will hold a vaccination clinic from 4 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 31 at the Kaufman High School Cafetorium.
Students aged 12 and older can receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine if parents wish for their child to participate. A parent or guardian must be present for students to receive the shot.
For families that have more than one student that would like to get vaccinated, submit one form for each student.
The forms are available online at rmd.me/yFKcObtJ33B.
