Kaufman Lion’s Club and Brookshire’s host successful canned goods drive

During a season full of giving, Brookshire’s and Kaufman Lions Club partnered to host a canned goods drive, benefiting the Kaufman Christian Help Center.
On Dec. 15, volunteers from the Kaufman Lion’s Club got in their trucks and rallied around town, collecting canned goods from three of Kaufman’s elementary schools. Volunteers gathered at 9 a.m. and headed for Phillips Elementary. After hitting Phillips, club members delivered the first load of goods to The Center before heading over to Helen Edwards Early Childhood Center. They repeated this process before heading to their final school, Nash Elementary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.