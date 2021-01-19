Kaufman Fire Department responded to a call reporting a trapped in a culvert off FM 2578. Shift lead, Lt. Ballard, explained the dog was eating out of a local residents trash before behind ran off.
Firefighters spent over an hour laboring to free the small canine from the culvert. The woman who called 911 ended up taking custody of the dog, later identified as a chihuahua.
The City of Kaufman’s Facebook page praised the KFD, stating “we are so proud of the Kaufman Fire Department for helping rescue this dog.”
The animal has received treatment and has found a home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.