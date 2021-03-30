Steel Magnolias, written by Robert Harling, will open at The Talent Box, a
nonprofit community theatre, on April 16.
The performances will be at The Community Room at 307 N. Fourth Street in Wills Point.
The play is directed by Melinda Bass and Sue Haynes of Wills Point. Performances will begin at 7 p.m. on April 16, 17, 23 and 24, and at 2 p.m. on April 18.
Thea ction is set in Truvy’s beauty salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana, where
all the ladies who are “anybody” come to have their hair done. Helped by her eager
new assistant, Annelle (who is not sure whether or not she is still married), the
outspoken, wise-cracking Truvy dispenses shampoos and free advice to the town’s
rich curmudgeon, Ouiser, ("I’m not crazy, I’ve just been in a badmood for forty
years"); an eccentric millionaire, Miss Clairee,who has a raging sweet tooth; and
the local social leader, M’Lynn,whose daughter, Shelby (the prettiest girl in town),
is about to marry a “good ole boy.”
Filled with hilarious repartee and not a few acerbic but humorously revealing verbal collisions, the play moves toward tragedy when, in the second act, the spunky Shelby (who is a diabetic) risks pregnancy and forfeits her life. The sudden realization of their mortality affects the others, but also draws on the underlying strength—and love—which give the play, and its characters, the special quality to make them truly touching, funny and marvelously amiable company in good times and bad.
The cast includes Victoria Young of Wills Point as Shelby; Alyssa Young of Wills Point, as M'Lynn; Dana McKinney of Kaufman will play Truvy; Joyce Brister of Quinlan, will play Quiser; Teressa Wilson of Point will play Clairee and Sherrie Tuggle of Edgewood will play Annelle.
Admission is $12.50 for adults; $10 for seniors (60+), military, first responders
and students; and $7 for children 12 and under. Children 3 and under are free.
Seating is limited and reservations are recommended by calling the theater at (214) 356-0505. Please leave a message.
Audience members can wear masks if they want to.
