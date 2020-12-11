As of Dec. 5, all non-essential businesses in Kaufman County are required to return to maximum 50% occupancy levels.
On Oct. 7, Governor Greg Abbott issued Executive Order GA-32 which updates the thresholds for areas with high COVID-19 hospitalizations. Under the new order, any Trauma Service Area that has had seven consecutive days in which the number of COVID-19 hospitalized patients totals 15% or greater of hospital capacity. The Trauma Service Area will remain under this category until the area registers seven consecutive days under this threshold.
As of Wednesday, Dec. 5, Trauma Service Area E met this qualification. Kaufman County is included in Trauma Service Area E.
As a result, as of Dec. 5, all restaurants, retail stores, office buildings, manufacturing facilities, gyms and exercise facilities and classes, museums, and libraries in Kaufman County may not exceed 50% occupancy per Texas Department of State Health Services guidelines.
“Please understand that we must all work together to mitigate the deadly effects of this virus,” stated Kaufman Mayor Jeff Jordan in City of Kaufman’s Facebook post. “Your understanding and cooperation is appreciated.”
Other counties included in Trauma Service Area E are Collin, Cooke, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Erath, Fannin, Grayson, Hood, Hunt, Johnson, Kaufman, Navarro, Palo Pinto, Parker, Rockwall, Somervell. Tarrant, and Wise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.