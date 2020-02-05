Kaufman FFA captures win at Fort Worth Stock Show

FORT WORTH – Kaufman FFA member exhibitors captured Best Ten Lambs in the Junior Wether Lamb Show at the 2020 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo on Jan. 27.
The 2020 Show is hosting junior exhibitors from across Texas competing for awards and $28,200 in Junior Wether Lamb Show premiums.
Of the nearly 15,000 junior livestock show entries at the nation’s longest-running livestock show, the junior division provides young men and women with the opportunity to earn scholarships, sale proceeds and premiums toward their educations, as well as toward the purchase of livestock to grow their own herds and genetic resources. Exhibitors come from 235 of the 254 counties in Texas, representing both 4-H and FFA clubs in their counties and schools.
“The Stock Show has become a gathering place for premier competition and lucrative rewards for young stockmen,” said Stock Show President and General Manager Brad Barnes. “We are committed to seeing that grow and providing a one-of-a-kind experience to our exhibitors when it comes to quality competition and pure Texas hospitality.”
Exhibitors also work toward being selected for the Junior Sale of Champions that in 2020 saw $3.96 million offered for 288 animals.
