The Kaufman Lions Club held its annual installation dinner on Thursday, June 25 at the Landmark Church of Christ, maintaining six feet of distance between each table.
The club’s new president is Melinda Polk, who is taking over the position from Jody Deller. First vice president is Mike Williams, and second vice president is Quatro Borders.
Larry Eggett is secretary, and Johnny Countryman will serve as treasurer. Tail Twister is David Asbill, and Lion Tamer is Dick Murphy. Other club directors are Tres Borders, Jimmy Tucker, Carma Sullivan, Chet McDonald, Bob Babovec, David Hunt and Melanie Mazur. Anthony Geisleman is the coordinator for the Lions Club International Foundation, and Patrick Cordoza serves as the liaison for the Leos Club at Kaufman High School.
