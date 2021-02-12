Thursday was an exhausting day for the Kaufman Volunteer Fire Department. After assisting with numerous vehicle accidents starting before sunrise and a temperature of 27 degrees and wind chill of 14, the Kaufman VFD ended the day battling a blaze in a metal shop building that had been converted inside to a residence.
No injuries were reported and Kaufman VFD personnel removed 3 dogs from the building, all appeared to be okay and were turned over to the owner.
College Mound VFD responded for mutual aid and CareFlite EMS were on site for standby. “Great job by all,” said Kaufman Fire Chief Ronnie Davis.
Kaufman firefighters battle fire in frigid conditions
- Herald staff report
