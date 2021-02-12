A
The Kaufman Herald/ Kaufman Fire Chief Ronnie Davis 
Thursday was an exhausting day for the Kaufman Volunteer Fire Department. After
assisting with numerous vehicle accidents starting before sunrise and a temperature
of 27 degrees and wind chill of 14, the Kaufman VFD ended the day battling a blaze
in a metal shop building that had been converted inside to a residence. 
No injuries were reported and Kaufman VFD personnel removed 3 dogs from the building, all
appeared to be okay and were turned over to the owner. 
College Mound VFD responded for mutual aid and CareFlite EMS were on site for standby. “Great job by all,” said Kaufman Fire Chief Ronnie Davis.

