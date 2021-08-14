The Center to host a blood drive with Carter BloodCare in honor of the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
The blood drive will be held from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 17 at 400 S. Terrell Highway. To donate, a photo identification is required. For registration, visit https://ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/120637.
Any questions and additional information, contact Richard Dunn at rdunn@thecenterkaufman.org or call at (972) 932-8866.
