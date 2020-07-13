A Scurry man, who is a registered sex offender, was arrested in Missouri and extradited to Kaufman County last week for allegedly soliciting a minor online. The suspect, 49-year-old Gregory Lee Battson, is charged with online solicitation of a minor for sexual conduct and inducing or authorizing a child.
Both charges are a second-degree felony.
The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office states that Battson was arrested in Poplar Bluff, Missouri on warrants issued by the Kaufman County District Attorney’s Office, and was then transported back to Kaufman County.
According to an indictment released by the Kaufman County District Attorny’s Office, Battson was previously arrested and convicted in 2007 for attempting to commit a sexual assault of a child in Walker County, Texas, and subsequently became a registered sex offender. His registration from this charge was set to end in January 2021.
