From approximately 1:30 a.m. until 6 a.m. on Nov. 19, skygazers had a unique opportunity to watch the Moon fall into Earth’s shadow for the longest duration in 580 years.
Clear skies made this partial lunar eclipse, known as the Beaver Moon, visible across Kaufman County.
For more information and photos on this spectacular event, please visit www.space.com.
