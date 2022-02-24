The Kemp varsity Stingerettes competed at Danceline’s State Competition at Weatherford High School on Feb. 18. The team received The Double Division 1 Award! This distinction is reserved for an overall score over 92/100. They also received one of three judges award for favorite “pom” routine. Individually, Alivia Palmer received the AJC, directors award.
The junior Stingerettes competed at Danceline’s State Competition on Feb. 19. The team received the Sweepstakes Award at the competition. Individually, Natalie Orton received the AJC director’s award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.