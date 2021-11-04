The Kaufman Junior High School band held a concert for friends and family on Oct. 28 in the highschool cafetorium. The band directors and students put on this concert to show off the students hardwork and skills they have been practicing during their band classes each week. The students performed an array of songs. Some students even had the opportunity to perform solos to showcase their individual talents as young musicians.
A crowd favorite from the night was the couple of songs that were Halloween themed to help everyone get in the mood for the holiday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.