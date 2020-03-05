Evelyn Prox has done her share of laundry.
As a 20-year employee of Sunflower Park Health Care, she’s washed tons of sheets, towels and clothing over the years.
“I love the residents,” she said of her commitment to her job. “The people I work with are super. I love everybody. I’m always happy.”
Her co-workers attest to that.
Her supervisor, Pattie Sims, said she wishes she had more employees like Prox. On Feb. 27, she was honored with flowers, balloons and a cake that was shared with the residents..
This isn’t Prox’s only job. She also works in housekeeping at Texas Presbyterian Hospital in Kaufman. Simmons said Prox has only missed about 10 days of work during her long stint at the home. She also dealt with a fire in the laundry room, which fortunately didn’t cause much damage. Through it all, Prox has done her duties with a smile.
“She’s amazing,” Sims said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.